Second memorial service for President George H.W. Bush set to begin in Texas

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored at a second memorial service in Houston at the Bushes' fam...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 10:24 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 10:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored at a second memorial service in Houston at the Bushes' family church Thursday morning.

Bush's grandson, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, and former Secretary of State James Baker, a man who has been by Bush's side since the former president's failed 1970 Senate campaign in Texas, will both deliver eulogies at the funeral.

Before the service, Bush lay in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church from Wednesday night until Thursday morning.

Houston has been the Bushes home for years since he left the presidency, and they have worshipped at the church for decades. The church was also the funeral site for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, earlier this year.

Thursday's funeral service in Houston follows the memorial service Wednesday in Washington, DC, attended by the former presidents and first ladies, family, friends and other dignitaries.

The 41st President was honored at the Washington National Cathedral and eulogized by his son, former President George W. Bush, who remembered him as the "best father a son or daughter could have."

Thousands paid their respects to Bush as he laid in state in the US Capitol Rotunda on Monday and Tuesday.

Following the Houston funeral service, Bush will be taken by motorcade procession to the Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility.

There will be a departure ceremony before Bush takes his last trip by train to his final resting place. The funeral train will depart on a 70-mile route, taking Bush from Spring, Texas, to Texas A & M University in College Station, Texas, the site of the Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

He will be laid to rest on the museum's grounds, alongside his wife Barbara and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia as a child.

