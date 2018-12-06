Lyft files confidential plans for an IPO

Lyft has taken a long-expected step toward going public. The ride-hailing service filed a confidential IPO proposal to the SEC Thursday.

The company said it has not yet made key decisions about the number of shares it will offer or the price of its stock. If market conditions are right, Lyft said it anticipates an IPO after the SEC competes a review process.

Banking, finance and investments Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Car sharing Companies Financial markets and investing Financing and stock offering Ground transportation Initial public offering Lyft Securities trading Sharing and on-demand economy Stock markets Transportation and warehousing

Lyft's most recent round of private investments valued the company at $15 billion. Lyft said in June its most recent funding round, led by Fidelity, more than doubled the estimated value of the company from just 14 months earlier.

Lyft and competitor Uber are two of the largest and fastest growing privately-held companies in the country. Their IPOs have been anticipated for years.

Uber has plans to go public as well sometime in 2019. According to one report in the Wall Street Journal, Wall Street banks estimate Uber's IPO could fetch $120 million. Uber's most recent round of investments value it at $70 billion.