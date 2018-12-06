Lyft has taken a long-expected step toward going public. The ride-hailing service filed a confidential IPO proposal to the SEC Thursday.
The company said it has not yet made key decisions about the number of shares it will offer or the price of its stock. If market conditions are right, Lyft said it anticipates an IPO after the SEC competes a review process.
Banking, finance and investments
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Car sharing
Companies
Financial markets and investing
Financing and stock offering
Ground transportation
Initial public offering
Lyft
Securities trading
Sharing and on-demand economy
Stock markets
Transportation and warehousing
Lyft's most recent round of private investments valued the company at $15 billion. Lyft said in June its most recent funding round, led by Fidelity, more than doubled the estimated value of the company from just 14 months earlier.
Lyft and competitor Uber are two of the largest and fastest growing privately-held companies in the country. Their IPOs have been anticipated for years.
Uber has plans to go public as well sometime in 2019. According to one report in the Wall Street Journal, Wall Street banks estimate Uber's IPO could fetch $120 million. Uber's most recent round of investments value it at $70 billion.
Related Content
- Lyft files confidential plans for an IPO
- Dropbox files for a $500 million IPO
- Spotify's IPO is not like other IPOs
- Australian government secrets revealed after confidential files sold by accident
- Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi files for huge Hong Kong IPO
- Plant-based protein company Beyond Meat files for IPO
- Dropbox raises its IPO range
- Aston Martin is considering an IPO
- Spotify readies IPO, is Soundcloud next?