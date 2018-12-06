Clear

Lyft files confidential plans for an IPO

Lyft has taken a long-expected step toward going public. The ride-hailing service filed a confidential IPO p...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 8:35 AM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 8:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lyft has taken a long-expected step toward going public. The ride-hailing service filed a confidential IPO proposal to the SEC Thursday.

The company said it has not yet made key decisions about the number of shares it will offer or the price of its stock. If market conditions are right, Lyft said it anticipates an IPO after the SEC competes a review process.

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Car sharing

Companies

Financial markets and investing

Financing and stock offering

Ground transportation

Initial public offering

Lyft

Securities trading

Sharing and on-demand economy

Stock markets

Transportation and warehousing

Lyft's most recent round of private investments valued the company at $15 billion. Lyft said in June its most recent funding round, led by Fidelity, more than doubled the estimated value of the company from just 14 months earlier.

Lyft and competitor Uber are two of the largest and fastest growing privately-held companies in the country. Their IPOs have been anticipated for years.

Uber has plans to go public as well sometime in 2019. According to one report in the Wall Street Journal, Wall Street banks estimate Uber's IPO could fetch $120 million. Uber's most recent round of investments value it at $70 billion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 3°
We will be much colder for today and tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

PETA wants to change phrases 'insulting to animals'

Image

Sharing snowy roads with emergency vehicles

Image

Addressing flooding issues

Image

Local bike race moving

Image

How to make sure your food is safe

Image

Missing teen's father speaks out

Image

Celebrating 16 years of service

Image

Retirement options

Image

Bike Race Moving to Northfield

Community Events