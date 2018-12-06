Philip Wilson, ex Australian Archbishop, has conviction for covering up child sex abuse overturned

The former Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, who was found guilty in May of concealing the abuse of altar boys in the 1970s by pedophile priest James Fletcher, has successfully appealed his conviction.
A court in New South Wales on Thursday ruled in favor of Wilson, saying there was reasonable doubt the clergyman had ever committed the crime, according to a statement from New South Wales Courts.
Acquittals
Australia
Child abuse
Child sexual abuse
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal law
Criminal offenses
Law and legal system
Oceania
Reversed conviction
Scandals
Sentencing
Sex and gender issues
Sex crimes
Sex scandals
Sexual assault
Sexual misconduct
Societal issues
Society
Verdicts
Violence in society
Belief, religion and spirituality
Catholic Church sexual abuse
Catholics and catholicism
Christianity
Religious groups
Children
Demographic groups
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Population and demographics
Religious leaders and clergy
The 68-year-old Wilson had been the highest-ranking Catholic official ever to be convicted of covering up sex abuse. He avoided prison after a court earlier sentenced him to home detention under his sister's custody.
Wilson resigned his post in July, even as he continued efforts to appeal the original conviction.
Historic cover-up
The original guilty verdict against Wilson was seen as a pivotal moment with potentially far-reaching implications for other clergy members implicated in the child sex abuse scandal that's engulfed the Catholic Church globally.
Wilson was an assistant priest when Fletcher, a Catholic priest based in the Hunter Valley of New South Wales, abused altar boys in the mid-1970s.
Prosecutors had argued the Archbishop failed to report the abuse to authorities, allowing Fletcher to remain in the clergy and abuse other children.
Wilson and Fletcher went their separate ways after 1976. Wilson then begin his climb through the church's hierarchy, an assent which took him to the role of Archbishop of Adelaide in 2001.
Fletcher was never charged with any offending relating to his behavior in 1976. However, in 2004, Fletcher was convicted of eight counts of child abuse and later sentenced to 10 years in prison. The eight charges were committed between 1989 and 1991.
Fletcher died in prison in 2006. Wilson was charged in 2015, accused of failing to report Fletcher's abuse to police.
Ongoing scandal
The case comes as Australia is still grappling with historic accusations of child sex abuse in the country's Catholic Church, which has been subject to numerous investigations including a Royal Commission.
There was anger among many survivors in August when the Church rejected calls for priests to be compelled to report child abuse revealed in confessionals.
The Church said it would accept "98%" of recommendations made by a high-level government inquiry into child sexual abuse, which uncovered shocking accounts of widespread abuse inside Australian religious institutions.
But church leaders said that they would maintain the sanctity of confession, arguing to remove it would infringe on religious liberties.
Related Content
- Philip Wilson, ex Australian Archbishop, has conviction for covering up child sex abuse overturned
- Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson resigns after sex abuse cover-up
- Australian archbishop guilty of covering up sex child abuse
- Australian archbishop to step down after child sex abuse cover-up
- Vatican replaces archbishop convicted of concealing child sex abuse
- Prince Philip Fast Facts
- 'Changes must be made': Shocking Australian child abuse inquiry ends
- Australian Catholic leaders reject key calls by child abuse inquiry
- Pope addresses Ireland's child sex abuse scandal
- Papa Francisco acepta la renuncia del arzobispo Philip Wilson tras condena por encubrir abusos sexuales en Australia