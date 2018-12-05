Clear

Cardi B shares first photo of her daughter, Kulture Kiari

Not even 24 hours after announcing her split from husband and fellow rapper Offset, Cardi B shared the first...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:33 PM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 10:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Not even 24 hours after announcing her split from husband and fellow rapper Offset, Cardi B shared the first photo of their baby girl, Kulture Kiari.

In the photo posted to Cardi B's Instagram account, four-month-old Kulture sits in her car seat wearing a pink headband with a white bow and a striped bib with her name on it. Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almánzar, simply captioned the photo "My Heart."

Cardi B

Celebrities

The internet was all for this adorable photo, and the post has gained over 5 million likes in the past three hours.

Born on July 10, Kulture Kiari Cephus is the 26-year-old rapper's first child. Late Tuesday, Cardi B announced via Instagram that she was no longer in a relationship with Kulture's father, Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

In a video she posted, Cardi B speaks out about their decision to break up. "And it's nobody's fault. It's just like I guess we grew out of love," she said. "But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I'm going to always have a lot of love for him, because he is my daughter's father, and, yeah."

