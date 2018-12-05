Clear

Trump Organization subpoenaed for business records

Subpoenas have been served on the Trump Organization and a dozen linked entities in a lawsuit challenging Pr...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 7:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Subpoenas have been served on the Trump Organization and a dozen linked entities in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ongoing business ties while in office.

The office of District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said Wednesday that it "can confirm that all of the Trump Organization entities have been served." Additionally, subpoenas are being served to the state of Maine, the attorney general's office said.

The lawsuit by DC and Maryland claims Trump is in violation of the Constitution's ban on emoluments, or payments, from foreign or domestic government entities to the President because of his continued interest in the Trump International Hotel.

DC and Maryland have said the Trump International Hotel's operations put other nearby hotels and entertainment properties at a competitive disadvantage, and that the Trump hotel got special tax concessions. The hotel won its lease on federally owned property before Trump's election.

A federal judge set in motion the schedule for DC and Maryland attorneys general to begin collecting evidence in the case. The plaintiffs say they also plan to subpoena 18 entities that compete with the Trump Hotel.

The Justice Department has signaled it may challenge the evidence-gathering process.

The case is proceeding just as the Trump Organization prepares for a flurry of investigations from House Democrats once they take control of Congress in January.

The Trump Organization has not responded to requests for comment on the case.

