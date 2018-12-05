Marine Corps planes crash off coast of Japan

Two US Marine aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan, the US Marine Corps announced Wednesday in a statement.

It is believed five individuals were on board a KC-130 and two individuals were in a F/A-18, two US defense officials told CNN. At least one Marine had been rescued just before 6 p.m. ET, according to a Marine Corps spokesman.

"Search and rescue operations continue for US Marine Corps aircraft that were involved in a mishap off of the coast of Japan around 2:00 am Dec. 6," local time, a statement by the US Marine Corps reads.

The planes "had launched from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and were conducting regularly scheduled training when the mishap occurred," according to the statement.

The crashes happened approximately 200 miles off the coast of Iwakuni, Japan, a US Marine Corps official tells CNN.

The primary mission of a KC-130 is airborne refueling. It is not known at this time if the aircraft was refueling at the time of the crash.

"The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation," the statement said..

"Japanese search and rescue aircraft immediately responded to aid in recovery," according to the statement.