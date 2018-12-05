Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Waymo starts giving public rides in self-driving vans

Waymo is starting to let the public take rides in its self-driving vans.For now, Waymo's definition o...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 12:00 PM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 12:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Waymo is starting to let the public take rides in its self-driving vans.

For now, Waymo's definition of "the public" is a couple hundred pre-selected individuals in the Phoenix area. But Waymo is calling this is a small but important first step to launching an actual driverless ride sharing service.

Alphabet Inc

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Motor vehicles

Product development

Product innovation

Product management

Self-driving cars

Technology

Waymo

These initial users were all part of Waymo's "Early Rider" test program, so they've ridden in these vans before. The big difference is now they'll be allowed to invite others to ride with them — as many as four people can fit in the van — and they'll be able to speak publicly about the experience, including posting about it on social media.

These customers will not be stepping into vans with empty driver's seats, though. While Waymo has given totally driverless rides to people as part of the private "Early Rider" program, for these more public rides, a Waymo employee will be in the driver's seat ready to take over if needed.

Waymo is a subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOGL), Google's parent company.

The service, called Waymo One, will operate 24 hours a day giving rides in the Phoenix area. Over time, the service will expand to cover more cities and be available to more riders than just the test group, Waymo CEO John Krafcik wrote in a blog post.

Rides will be requested through an Uber-like smartphone app Waymo has created that will allow users to select pickup and drop-off locations and see a price estimate for the ride. The pricing strategy is part of what Waymo is working out with these more public rides. The pricing and software has been under development in the more secretive "Early Rider" program but will undergo more development in the public Waymo One program, a Waymo spokesperson said.

Up until now, much of the research into autonomous driving has been around figuring out technical issues, said Karl Brauer, publisher of Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. Waymo is taking another step in working through some of the other challenges, such as creating a service that's easy to use and meets riders' needs.

"Waymo's early rider program is allowing the company to identify these issues, and its new Waymo One service will expand the company's feedback system into a real-world business application," Brauder said. "In the race for the self-driving car, this information is invaluable."

A company called May Mobility has been offering driverless rides to the general public in select Midwestern cities, but those rides have been on regular fixed routes in vehicles that travel no more than 25 miles an hour.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
A chilly afternoon with some sun returning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

President and Mrs. Bush have strong ties to Rochester

Image

Nashua-Plainfield grad wins $100K

Image

Rochester Honkers change owners

Image

Dec. 4 basketball highlights

Image

Mabel hog lot latest

Image

Foster Family Closet

Image

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Image

Indoor air quality project

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events