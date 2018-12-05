Clear

Sofia Vergara's granddog had a better birthday than you

Baguette Gonzalez celebrated her birthday with some high fashion, a money gun, a lavish spread and a birthda...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:12 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 10:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Baguette Gonzalez celebrated her birthday with some high fashion, a money gun, a lavish spread and a birthday cake made to look like she devoured said cake.

Oh, and she's a chihuahua.

Celebrities

Sofia Vergara

The pooch has the great fortune of belonging to Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, the 26-year-old son of "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara.

Baguette turned five. Though, according to a caption on her Instagram account, "Five is the new three."

The entire event was documented on the Gram, including the money gun firing bills to "make it rain" while Baguette chilled on the bed. Her birthday outfit, Baguette's that is, was a demure pink dress and pearls.

It looks like she made off with quite a haul, too, like a Furbo, which is a pet camera that dispenses treats.

This all makes sense given that Forbes has placed Vergara at the top of its list of best paid actresses multiple times.

The publication estimated this year that Vergara made $42.5 million.

So we can honestly say that when it comes to Baguette, she's one b***h who is living her best life.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
A chilly afternoon with some sun returning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

President and Mrs. Bush have strong ties to Rochester

Image

Nashua-Plainfield grad wins $100K

Image

Rochester Honkers change owners

Image

Dec. 4 basketball highlights

Image

Mabel hog lot latest

Image

Foster Family Closet

Image

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Image

Indoor air quality project

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Community Events