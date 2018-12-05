Clear

Bush once asked if anyone would attend his memorial services

Amid the long lines of people waiting in the Capitol Rotunda to pay their respects to former President Georg...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amid the long lines of people waiting in the Capitol Rotunda to pay their respects to former President George H.W. Bush and the outpouring of admiration for his life, it's hard to imagine that anyone could have doubted that his memorial services wouldn't be well-attended.

But one person did: Bush himself, his former spokesman said Tuesday night.

Deaths and fatalities

Funerals

George Bush

Political Figures - US

Society

"Briefed in 2011 about his funeral and lying in state, the 41st President asked with typical humility, 'Do you think anyone will come?' Tonight, people are waiting hours to pay their respects. This photo, taken Monday, is courtesy the Senate Press Photographers' Gallery pool," tweeted Bush spokesman Jim McGrath, who included a picture of the crowd surrounding Bush's casket as he lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Bush's concern, aside from displaying the humility for which he was known, was a bit unfounded: his funeral is expected to be attended by 3,000 people, a spokesman for the Washington National Cathedral said Wednesday. The service will be attended by multiple former presidents and first ladies, children of past presidents and world leaders.

President Donald Trump has also announced that Wednesday is a national day of mourning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
A chilly afternoon with some sun returning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

President and Mrs. Bush have strong ties to Rochester

Image

Nashua-Plainfield grad wins $100K

Image

Rochester Honkers change owners

Image

Dec. 4 basketball highlights

Image

Mabel hog lot latest

Image

Foster Family Closet

Image

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Image

Indoor air quality project

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Community Events