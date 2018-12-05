Clear

The head of Alibaba's online video site has been arrested in China

The head of Alibaba's video streaming platform has been arrested in China on suspicion of accepting improper...

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 3:34 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 3:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The head of Alibaba's video streaming platform has been arrested in China on suspicion of accepting improper payments, the e-commerce company says.

Yang Weidong is now under police investigation and has been removed from his position as president of the video site Youku, according to a statement Alibaba (BABA) filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Alibaba Group

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Streaming media

Technology

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Internet video

"Alibaba Group is committed to the highest standards of business conduct," the statement said. "We do not tolerate any form of unethical or unlawful conduct."

CNN wasn't immediately able to reach Yang for comment.

The Alibaba statement didn't provide any details on what Yang, who was arrested Monday, is alleged to have done. An Alibaba spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the company's SEC filing.

Police in Beijing and Hangzhou, the city where Alibaba is based, weren't immediately available for comment Wednesday.

The arrest comes as Alibaba is in the middle of a massive leadership transition. Founder Jack Ma announced in September that he is stepping down from his role as executive chairman next year, handing over the reins to CEO Daniel Zhang.

Immediately after Yang's arrest, Alibaba named Fan Luyuan as the new head of Youku. Fan had already replaced Yang last month as rotating president of the company's digital media and entertainment division, which includes Youku and other businesses.

Alibaba's digital media and entertainment unit posted a loss of 3.8 billion yuan ($554 million) last quarter.

Alibaba bought Youku for $3.6 billion in 2015. Its main rivals are the video services owned by two of China's other top tech companies, Tencent (TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CALEB LINES WINS $100K

Image

HONKERS CHANGE OWNERS

Image

12-04-18 BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Image

Mabel hog lot latest

Image

Foster Family Closet

Image

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Image

Indoor air quality project

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Image

Kavars take the stand

Community Events