Clear

Kevin Hart to host the Oscars

Kevin Hart is headed to the Oscars stage.The comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he's b...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 10:33 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 10:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kevin Hart is headed to the Oscars stage.

The comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he's been selected to host the 2019 Academy Awards for the first time.

Academy Awards

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Entertainment and arts awards

Kevin Hart

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie awards

Movies

"For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to," he wrote. "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of hosts that have graced that stage is unbelievable."

Hart succeeds Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the last two Academy Awards.

Kimmel sent Hart his well wishes on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations amigo - @TheAcademy made an excellent choice. You are going to kill it."

Hart, who most recently starred in the comedy "Night School" alongside Tiffany Haddish, has previously hosted award ceremonies like the BET Awards in 2011 and the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I will be sure to make this years (sic) Oscars a special one," Hart added.

The Academy confirmed the news, tweeting: "Welcome to the family, @kevinhart4real."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HONKERS CHANGE OWNERS

Image

12-04-18 BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Image

Mabel hog lot latest

Image

Foster Family Closet

Image

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Image

Indoor air quality project

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Image

Kavars take the stand

Image

Holocaust survivor shares his story with students

Community Events