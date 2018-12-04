Clear

State Department announces re-establishment of 'permanent diplomatic presence' in Somalia

The US has re-established a permanent diplomatic presence in Somalia more than two decades after closing its...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US has re-established a permanent diplomatic presence in Somalia more than two decades after closing its embassy in Mogadishu, the State Department announced Tuesday.

"This historic event reflects Somalia's progress in recent years and is another step forward in formalizing US diplomatic engagement in Mogadishu since recognizing the Federal Government of Somalia in 2013," department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

Africa

Continents and regions

Eastern Africa

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

International relations

International relations and national security

North America

Politics

Somalia

State departments and diplomatic services

The Americas

United States

US Department of State

US federal departments and agencies

The US closed its embassy in Mogadishu in January 1991 after the overthrow of the country's President. The US took steps in 2015 to re-establish diplomatic ties with Somalia by reopening its diplomatic mission but basing it in Kenya.

President Donald Trump tapped Donald Yamamoto earlier this year to be the permanent US ambassador to Somalia, a nomination confirmed by the Senate in October. Nauert's statement on Tuesday said, "Yamamoto and his staff look forward" to working with the Somalian government.

The East African nation has been a regular focus of US counter-terror efforts and has been subject to widespread famine in recent years. US military strikes in Somalia have targeted suspected fighters for Al-Shabaab, a militant group linked to al Qaeda, and ISIS.

Just a day before the US said its diplomatic mission had been re-established, US Africa Command announced that US forces had conducted a strike that killed nine militants in Somalia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local foods magazine launches

Image

Troy Monahan

Image

Renewable energy property ordinance vote

Image

Rural health speaker

Image

The latest on a bus crash in North Iowa

Image

Menorah lighting

Image

Living Life with a Disability

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Community Events