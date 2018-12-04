Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Black Panther,' 'Mary Poppins' join list of AFI honorees

A pair of major Disney-released blockbusters, "Black Panther" and the upcoming "Mary Poppins Returns," join ...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 3:54 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 3:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A pair of major Disney-released blockbusters, "Black Panther" and the upcoming "Mary Poppins Returns," join "A Star is Born" and a mix of smaller movies in the American Film Institute's annual roster of the most outstanding achievements in film and television.

The juried awards, voted on by industry executives and producers, journalists and academics, also recognized "BlacKkKlansman," "Eighth Grade," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "The Favourite," "First Reformed," "Green Book" and another box-office hit, "A Quiet Place," in the film category.

Arts and entertainment

Movies

Although left off the 10-best list, Netflix's "Roma," the Spanish-language entry from director Alfonso Cuarón, was chosen to receive a special award as "a work of excellence outside the Institute's criteria for American film." To be eligible, movies must have "significant creative and/or production elements from the United States."

On the television side, a separate jury recognized four series from the FX network: "The Americans," "Atlanta," and two shows from producer Ryan Murphy, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" and "Pose."

Other honorees were spread among various players, including HBO's "Barry" and "Succession," Netflix's "The Kominsky Method," Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and AMC's "Better Call Saul." NBC's hit drama "This is Us" was the lone broadcast program to grace the list, while the most glaring oversights would be the past two Emmy winners for best drama, "Game of Thrones" and "The Handmaid's Tale."

The AFI will honor the winners at a luncheon event in January.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local foods magazine launches

Image

Troy Monahan

Image

Renewable energy property ordinance vote

Image

Rural health speaker

Image

The latest on a bus crash in North Iowa

Image

Menorah lighting

Image

Living Life with a Disability

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Community Events