Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bob Corker: Zero question MBS ordered killing

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN after a briefing with CIA Director Gina Haspel that the prince, known as MBS, "ordered, monitored, the killing" of the father of four.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 3:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lawmakers briefed Tuesday by CIA Director Gina Haspel accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of being responsible for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN after a briefing with Haspel that the prince, known as MBS, "ordered, monitored, the killing" of the father of four.

Corker added, "And if he (MBS) were in front of a jury, he would be convicted of murder in about 30 minutes."

Corker was one of several lawmakers who emerged from a small briefing with the CIA director appearing convinced of the prince's responsibility for the killing. The murder has become a lightning rod, dividing the White House and a usually supportive Republican-led Senate.

'High confidence'

After Haspel's briefing, the groundswell of certainty and disgust will likely complicate the administration's efforts to protect the prince and its relationship with Saudi Arabia, even as lawmakers remain divided about how to respond.

"I left the briefing with high confidence that my initial confidence is correct," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, who said he is highly confident that the prince is responsible for the murder.

The Virginia resident disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. After several weeks of changing explanations, the Saudi government finally admitted that his killing was premeditated and carried out by a team of government officials, many within the prince's inner circle.

Several of those men have been sentenced to death. Saudi officials continue to deny the prince's involvement, blaming rogue operators.

'A smoking saw'

The Trump administration has argued there is no "smoking gun" tying the prince to the murder, but Corker said Haspel presented the senators with information they hadn't heard before.

"There's not a smoking gun," said Graham, who then referred to reports that the Saudi team included a forensic expert who arrived with equipment to dismember Khashoggi's body. "There's a smoking saw," Graham said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis traveled to Capitol Hill last week without Haspel for a closed-door briefing on Yemen for Senate lawmakers at which they emphasized the strategic importance of the US-Saudi relationship and defended the administration's response to Khashoggi's murder.

Pompeo said after the briefing that there was "no direct reporting" that connected the prince to the killing. The CIA has concluded that the crown prince personally ordered Khashoggi's killing, according to a senior US official and a source familiar with the matter.

Haspel left the briefing and did not respond to CNN's questions about whether the briefing would satisfy senators' concerns.

This story is breaking and will be updated

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local foods magazine launches

Image

Troy Monahan

Image

Renewable energy property ordinance vote

Image

Rural health speaker

Image

The latest on a bus crash in North Iowa

Image

Menorah lighting

Image

Living Life with a Disability

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Community Events