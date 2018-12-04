Former presidents, world leaders to attend Bush's state funeral

Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored with a state funeral on Wednesday, an official gathering that will include current and former presidents and world leaders to mark the life of the 41st President.

The White House said both President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend Wednesday's service at Washington National Cathedral.

In addition to the Trumps and the Bush family, Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath has told CNN that those attending will also include other dignitaries.

Former presidents and first ladies

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter

Children of past presidents

Chelsea Clinton

Susan Ford Bales

Tricia Nixon Cox and Edward Cox

Luci Baines Johnson and Ian Turpin

Lynda Johnson Robb and Charles Robb

World leaders