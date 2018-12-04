Clear

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share pictures from their gorgeous wedding

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:10 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 2:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wow, check out that veil.

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared photos and video on Tuesday of her breathtakingly beautiful wedding to singer Nick Jonas.

One Instagram photo showed the couple dressed for their Hindu ceremony, which was held Sunday in Chopra's native India.

The pair also held a Christian wedding ceremony the day prior, where Chopra wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot veil, according to People magazine.

The "Quantico" star shared video of her walk down the aisle, escorted by her mother, Madhu.

Jonas appears to wipe away a tear as his bride approaches.

"It was all tears. All tears," Chopra told People. "I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

