Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UK government found in contempt of Parliament over Brexit legal advice

The British government has been found in contempt of Parliament for the first time ever, after it refused to...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 12:21 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 12:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The British government has been found in contempt of Parliament for the first time ever, after it refused to publish the full legal advice underpinning its Brexit plan.

Theresa May's administration lost the critical vote by 311 votes to 293, a stinging defeat for the Prime Minister at the beginning of a week of votes on issues related to Brexit. The government immediately said it would publish the legal advice, prepared by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, on Wednesday.

British Parliament

Continents and regions

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - Intl

Legislative bodies

Northern Europe

Politics

United Kingdom

Brexit

European Union

Political Figures - Intl

Theresa May

Just hours before the vote, May told the Cabinet that "candid" legal advice given to ministers must remain confidential.

The opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said the defeat was a "badge of shame" for the government. The decision had "huge constitutional and political significance," he told Britain's Press Association.

The day started badly for the government when a top European Union legal adviser ruled that the UK could unilaterally halt the Brexit process.

In an opinion prepared for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Strasbourg, the advocate general said the UK did not need the approval of the 27 remaining EU member states to halt the two-year countdown triggered invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. The UK government had fought the case, saying it had no intention of stopping the Brexit process.

In the House of Commons later, May's government suffered another defeat when lawmakers approved an amendment which aims to give Parliament greater say if her Brexit deal is rejected by lawmakers next Tuesday.

After the parliamentary defeats, May opened a five-day Commons debate on her Brexit plans. She urged MPs to support her proposals when they come to vote next Tuesday. "This argument has gone on long enough," May told the House of Commons. "It is corrosive to our politics. And life depends on compromise."

But her plans are widely expected to be rejected, and with only 16 weeks to go before the Article 50 deadline on March 29 -- when Britain officially leaves the EU -- options are running out.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
We will stay cloudy with a few flurries possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local foods magazine launches

Image

Troy Monahan

Image

Renewable energy property ordinance vote

Image

Rural health speaker

Image

The latest on a bus crash in North Iowa

Image

Menorah lighting

Image

Living Life with a Disability

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Community Events