Kanye West called out for behavior at 'The Cher Show'

Cher, Kanye West has still got you babe.West was called out by one of the actors in the new Broadway ...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 8:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cher, Kanye West has still got you babe.

West was called out by one of the actors in the new Broadway bio musical "The Cher Show" after the rapper was spotted in the audience on his phone during Monday night's opening performance.

Jarrod Spector, who portrays Sonny Bono in the musical about Cher's life and career, tweeted about West and proper theater etiquette.

"Hey @kanyewest so cool that you're here at @TheCherShow!" Spector wrote. "If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we're doing a show up here. It's opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much."

West attended the show with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, a well-known Cher fan.

Kardashian West has dressed as Cher for Halloween and in May traveled to Las Vegas to see the 72-year-old singer perform.

"I can't take it @cher is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!!" the reality TV star tweeted at the time.

She reiterated her admiration for Cher on the red carpet for the musical's opening night.

"I've always loved her attitude and how strong she is and how independent she is," Kardashian West said. "She's been just really cool and someone that I've always looked up to so I'm excited to be here tonight."

Her husband seemed a little less so for the musical directed by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore with a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice.

West later tweeted an apology to Spector and the show.

"The dynamics of Cher and Sonny's relationship made Kim and I grab each other's hand and sing "I got you babe," West tweeted. "Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece."

