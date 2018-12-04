Clear

Brie Larson takes flight in new 'Captain Marvel' trailer

Carol Danvers takes flight in the new trailer for "Captain Marvel."Marvel unveiled the new spot for i...

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:07 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 2:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Carol Danvers takes flight in the new trailer for "Captain Marvel."

Marvel unveiled the new spot for its first female-led superhero film during Monday Night Football.

Air transportation

Brie Larson

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Companies

Marvel Entertainment LLC

Transportation and warehousing

While this second trailer shares some footage with the first, which dropped in September, it ramps up the action and features more background on the woman herself, played by Brie Larson.

This trailer also includes a first look at Annette Bening in the film.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters March 8, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Cloudy skies stay strong alongside chilly temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local foods magazine launches

Image

Troy Monahan

Image

Renewable energy property ordinance vote

Image

Rural health speaker

Image

The latest on a bus crash in North Iowa

Image

Menorah lighting

Image

Living Life with a Disability

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Image

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events