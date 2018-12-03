Clear

CIA director will brief small group of lawmakers on Khashoggi murder

CIA Director Gina Haspel is expected to brief a small group of lawmakers Tuesday on the murder of journalist...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 7:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CIA Director Gina Haspel is expected to brief a small group of lawmakers Tuesday on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a congressional source.

Haspel will brief leaders of key Senate committees including Foreign Relations, Armed Services and the Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs, according to the source. Both Democrats and Republicans will be included.

Central Intelligence Agency

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Gina Haspel

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Homicide

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Jamal Khashoggi

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Murder

National security

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Saudi Arabia

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

US Senate

White House

Last week, senators rebuked President Donald Trump's administration when they were denied a CIA briefing on the murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist. Khashoggi -- who was a US resident, a Washington Post contributor and a frequent critic of the Saudi Arabian government -- was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in early October.

Haspel may be able to provide details about a tape that contains audio of Khashoggi's murder.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis traveled to Capitol Hill last week without Haspel for a closed-door briefing on Yemen for Senate lawmakers at which they emphasized the strategic importance of the US-Saudi relationship and defended the administration's response to Khashoggi's murder.

Pompeo said after the briefing that there was "no direct reporting" that connected Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the killing. But the CIA has concluded that the crown prince personally ordered Khashoggi's killing, despite the Saudi government's denials that the ruler was involved, according to a senior US official and a source familiar with the matter.

The briefing without Haspel provoked a backlash, and senators voted to consider cutting US military support to the Saudis in the war in Yemen, a move the administration opposes.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who's a vocal ally of Trump, said he was not satisfied by Pompeo and Mattis' testimony and told reporters he switched his vote on the Yemen resolution because he's "pissed."

"I changed my mind because I'm pissed," said Graham, who's a member of the Armed Services Committee. "The way the administration has handled it is not acceptable," he said of Khashoggi's murder.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Cloudy skies stay strong alongside chilly temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Image

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Hormel Foundation contributes $8.4 million to Austin

Image

Dog breeder makes a court appearance

Image

My Money - Good vs. bad debt

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Delivering food in snowy weather

Image

North Iowa residents clear the weekend snowfall

Image

Digging out of the snow in Southern Minnesota

Community Events