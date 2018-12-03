Clear

Bronze Age woman in Scotland was an early immigrant, DNA analysis reveals

Archeologists examining the remains of a woman who died more than 4,250 years ago have discovered surprising...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Archeologists examining the remains of a woman who died more than 4,250 years ago have discovered surprising new information, thanks to DNA analysis.

The remains were discovered at Achavanich in Caithness, Scotland, in 1987, and now researchers are able to paint a detailed picture of the woman and her life.

Biology

Genes and chromosomes

Genetics

Health and medical

Medical fields and specialties

Science

Anthropology and archeology

Humanities and social sciences

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

Scotland

United Kingdom

Lead study author Maya Hoole said that Ava, as the woman is known, had black hair, brown eyes and a complexion similar to that of people who currently live in southern Europe.

She had previously been depicted with red hair and blue eyes, but forensic artist Hew Morrison produced a more accurate reconstruction of Ava's face.

"We have found some really quite incredible information about this individual," Hoole said, pointing out that Ava did not share genetic information with the local Neolithic population.

DNA analysis by scientists from Harvard Medical School and the Natural History Museum in London shows that Ava suffered illness when she was young but recovered to lead an active life. She was quite tall, and the fact that she was buried with a cow bone suggests that she was involved in cattle farming.

Ava lived during the Early Bronze Age, slightly earlier than previously thought, and was 18 to 25 years old when she died.

She was buried in an unusual grave carved out of bedrock, which would have taken two people a couple of days to dig, Hoole said.

The archaeologist said that only a handful of such burial sites have been discovered in Scotland, suggesting that a small minority of people were buried this way, but it is not known why Ava would have received such special attention.

The new research, published in the journal Proceedings of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland, reveals that Ava's family probably moved to the area a few generations before she was born as part of an important migration movement from Northern Europe to Scotland.

"Our previous work looking at ancient DNA from hundreds of prehistoric British skeletons had already established that there was an influential movement of people from mainland Europe around 2500 BC which transformed the local population and their cultures," study co-author Tom Booth of the Natural History Museum said in a statement.

"However, the reconstruction of Ava brings a sense of humanity to a story which can often appear as an abstract mass of bones, genes and artefacts."

Hoole says archeologists could learn huge amounts by applying new research methods to existing material as well as new digs.

"What I think is especially important about our research and our findings is that it demonstrates how much we can learn from existing archaeological material that we already have in our archives and our museums," Hoole said.

"Even in the last few decades, technological advances have developed drastically, and we could learn so much more from existing collections if there were the resources and the will to do so."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy with cold air returning this week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Delivering food in snowy weather

Image

North Iowa residents clear the weekend snowfall

Image

Digging out of the snow in Southern Minnesota

Image

Cab services stay busy in snowstorm

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Saturday Toys for Tots drive

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events