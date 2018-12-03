Clear

Kat Von D and husband introduce their first child

We're betting there's new ink in Kat Von D's future.The reality star/tattoo artist announced on her I...

We're betting there's new ink in Kat Von D's future.

The reality star/tattoo artist announced on her Instagram account that she has given birth to her first child, a boy.

"Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes," Von D, 36, wrote in the caption of a photo of her husband, Leafar Seyer, holding their son. "Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!"

Von D married the writer/musician (whose birth name is Rafael Reyes) in February and announced her pregnancy in May.

She asked fans to understand if she and Reyes are missing in action on social media for a bit.

"To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood — so, please excuse us if we're not on here as much for a little while," she wrote in the caption on the baby announcement. "Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!"

