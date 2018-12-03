Clear

Stage set for $12M Hong Kong International Races

It's one of the highlights of the racing calendar, a fan favorite for decades with $12 million at stake....

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's one of the highlights of the racing calendar, a fan favorite for decades with $12 million at stake.

The Hong Kong International Races returns this week with world-class jockeys and thoroughbreds doing battle over four Group 1 races on the turf of the Sha Tin Racecourse.

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Hong Kong

The bumper prize money is spread across the Hong Kong Sprint, the Hong Kong Vase, the Hong Kong Mile and the showpiece Hong Kong Cup on December 9.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

The International Races debuted in January 1988 and has grown to become one of Hong Kong's best-loved sports events.

Close to 100,000 racegoers attended in 2017 and similar crowds are anticipated again this year when once again the title of the "World's Best Jockey" will awarded.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Cloudy with cold air returning this week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Delivering food in snowy weather

Image

North Iowa residents clear the weekend snowfall

Image

Digging out of the snow in Southern Minnesota

Image

Cab services stay busy in snowstorm

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Saturday Toys for Tots drive

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events