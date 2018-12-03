Clear

Mnuchin: Trump is leading trade negotiations with China

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday made clear there's only one person leading trade negotiations wi...

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday made clear there's only one person leading trade negotiations with China: President Donald Trump.

"It's clear that President Trump is going to be the one who leads the negotiations, and the team will be an inclusive team," said Mnuchin during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," referring to members of Trump's cabinet, including White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.

In an earlier separate interview on NPR, Navarro -- who has clashed with his White House colleagues on how the US should proceed in its negotiations with China -- said Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative, would be overseeing negotiations over the next 90-days after both countries called a truce in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war.

While his Treasury secretary was speaking on CNBC, Trump boasted about his relationship with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping.

"He and I are the only two people that can bring about massive and very positive change, on trade and far beyond, between our two great Nations. A solution for North Korea is a great thing for China and ALL!" Trump tweeted.

Over the weekend, Trump struck a temporary truce with China, agreeing to maintain the 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and not raise them to 25% "at this time," ahead of a January 1 deadline.

In exchange, China agreed it was willing to purchase a "very substantial" amount of agriculture, energy and other goods from the United States to help reduce the trade imbalance -- an achievement Trump also touted on Twitter, saying "Farmers, I LOVE YOU!"

The secretary said there were several meetings in advance of the leaders' meeting in Buenos Aires and no decisions were made until the two leaders meet over a steak dinner. Mnuchin signaled there was a big difference in tone on Saturday with a "very genuine offer" by Xi to Trump. The President described the meeting as "extraordinary" in another tweet earlier Monday morning.

"This is not going to be something where there is soft commitments that get kicked down the road," said Mnuchin, who described the President's discussion with Xi as "very, very specific."

Mnuchin said the Chinese government has made $1.2 trillion in additional commitments to buy US goods, including on agriculture. But he cautioned that any deal struck with China would far surpass Beijing buying things from US farmers and automakers and also about significant market openings and deep changes on structural issues.

The secretary offered some buffer for negotiators on both sides on what could be achievable over the next 90 days, saying not every single one of the 142 items on the list would need to be completed, noting there could be a "phased-in approach."

The secretary also gave credit to the President's tariff strategy as a driving force that leading to the outcome of Saturday's temporary ceasefire after a year-and-half of negotiations.

Now, he said, it's up to negotiators to craft a deal with a real agreement on deliverable timelines and commitments.

