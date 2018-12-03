Tottenham fan arrested for throwing banana skin onto pitch against Arsenal

Clear
Posted: Dec. 3, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Tottenham fan has been arrested for throwing a banana skin onto the pitch as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated Arsenal's opening goal in Sunday's bad-tempered North London derby.

The 29-year-old from Gabon scored Arsenal's first from the penalty spot in the 10th minute before celebrating in front of the traveling Spurs fans at the Emirates Stadium.

Several objects were thrown in Aubameyang's direction, including the banana skin.

"Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban," a Tottenham spokesperson said in a statement.

Six other arrests were made Sunday, including two Arsenal fans who lit smoke canisters in the second half.

The Gunners won the match 4-2 to leapfrog their local rivals into the top four, coming from 2-1 down at half time to extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches.

Eric Dier's strike and a Harry Kane penalty had seemingly swung the game in Spurs' favor after Aubameyang's opener.

But his stunning second goal -- his 10th in the Premier League this season -- hauled Arsenal level early in the second half, before Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira secured a vital three points.

Both sets of players clashed after Dier's equalizer, prompting Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to sprint down the touchline to act as peacemaker.

Tottenham's misery was compounded five minutes from the end when Belgian international Jan Vertonghen was sent off for a second yellow card.

For Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery it was a first victory over a top-six rival. Next up is a trip to Old Trafford to play a beleaguered Manchester United.

"For sure it is a very big victory for our supporters and we gave them this victory because it is a very special match," he told reporters.

"For us it is the same, it is special, but above all it is three points, like it was against Bournemouth and on Wednesday against Manchester United.

"Right now we are happy and we are enjoying it for a short time. We are at the moment the same as Tottenham in the table and they lost today.

"We need also to continue creating our way and process. Today it was a very good match for our confidence, but we don't forget they beat Chelsea last week in a very big match."

