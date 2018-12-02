Clear

Stocks set to jump on news of US-China trade truce

A cease fire is better than a trade war, and stocks are set to jump higher after the United States and China...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A cease fire is better than a trade war, and stocks are set to jump higher after the United States and China said they would stand down on further tariffs and continue talking about their differences.

Dow futures soared nearly 500 points, or about 2%, on Sunday night. In Australia, the ASX market was up 1.4%, while Japan's Nikkei was up a little more than 1%.

Asia

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Financial markets and investing

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International trade

North America

Politics

Securities trading

Stock markets

The Americas

Trade and development

United States

US federal government

White House

President Donald Trump and his counterpart Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to a temporary truce in the escalating trade war between the two countries.

President Trump agreed to maintain the 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and not raise them to 25% "at this time" ahead of a January 1 deadline, according to a White House statement.

In exchange, China said it was willing to purchase a "very substantial" amount of agriculture, energy and other goods from the United States to help reduce the trade imbalance.

The outwardly positive agreement between the leaders to halt further escalation in tariffs and continue negotiating to reduce trade imbalances was seen by many US-China experts as another punt by the two countries in a year-long trade negotiation that leaves unresolved deep issues between the two countries.

The agreement sets up yet another deadline by the Trump administration to broker a deal with China, within 90 days, to address top US concerns like forced technology transfer, intellectual property and cyber-theft.

"It was a postponement," said Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council. "It is certainly not any resolution of any issue. But it's better than the situation we had before. Now we wait and see."

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Economics, had a similar assessment — saying in a commentary that the deal was a "deferment of disaster rather than a fundamental rebuilding of the trading relationship between the US and China."

"The lesson of Saturday night is that both sides want to avoid catastrophe, but neither is hurting badly enough—yet—to make substantial immediate concessions," Shepherdson wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
The snow is moving out but the cold will move in!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Toys for Tots drive

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Community Events