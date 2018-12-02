Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during this year's holiday season, Politico reported Sunday.
"It will ultimately be a family decision," Harris, who represents California, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski at an event in San Francisco on Saturday, according to Politico. "And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family."
Companies
Holidays and observances
Kamala Harris
Political Figures - US
Politico
Harris, who is in her first term as a senator, has been the subject of speculation as a potential contender for the White House since her ascendency to office in Washington.
When she won in 2016, she made history as both the first African-American woman to represent California in the Senate and as the first Indian-American senator in the country.
Related Content
- Politico: Harris will decide on 2020 run 'over the holiday'
- Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February
- POLITICO: Trump Jr., Mueller spotted feet away
- Michael Avenatti considers 2020 run
- Political strategist who worked with Kamala Harris says only she knows about 2020 run
- Kamala Harris coy about possible 2020 run on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
- Ronny Jackson will not return as Trump's physician, Politico reports
- Politico: White House adviser Sam Clovis departing from USDA
- Politico: Report finds problems with Kushner-backed health project
- Politico: Staffers tape back together presidential records Trump rips up