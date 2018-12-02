Clear

Politico: Harris will decide on 2020 run 'over the holiday'

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she will make a decision about a ...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 3:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during this year's holiday season, Politico reported Sunday.

"It will ultimately be a family decision," Harris, who represents California, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski at an event in San Francisco on Saturday, according to Politico. "And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family."

Harris, who is in her first term as a senator, has been the subject of speculation as a potential contender for the White House since her ascendency to office in Washington.

When she won in 2016, she made history as both the first African-American woman to represent California in the Senate and as the first Indian-American senator in the country.

