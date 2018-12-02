Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas se casaron en la India

(CNN) - Después de un compromiso de cuatro meses, Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas ahora están casados ​​oficialmente.

La pareja se casó este sábado en el país natal de Chopra, la India, en el Palacio de Umaid Bhawan en Jodhpur, Rajasthan, según la revista People.

Los recién casados ​​fueron felicitados por Ralph Lauren, quien diseñó un vestido personalizado para la novia, de 36 años, y vistió a Jonas, de 26 años, junto con toda la fiesta de bodas.

Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party.

Pictured here attending #RL50 earlier this fall, shortly following their engagement announcement. pic.twitter.com/9jAZC5vVYz

— Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) December 1, 2018

Las festividades de boda de la pareja comenzaron este miércoles y continuarán todo este fin de semana. La ceremonia cristiana del sábado fue oficiada por el padre de Jonas, según Vogue. Una ceremonia hindú tendrá lugar este domingo.

"La gente necesitará vacaciones después de esta boda", bromeó Chopra en una entrevista con la publicación a principios de esta semana.

View this post on Instagram

“People will need vacations after this wedding,” @priyankachopra joked of her wedding to @nickjonas, which took place today in Jodhpur, after festivities began on Wednesday. It was important to the couple that their wedding was a thoughtful representation of both their cultures, much like their roka engagement ceremony, which Chopra described as “an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions,” in her Vogue cover story. A Christian wedding was held on Saturday, and a Hindu ceremony will take place on Sunday. To celebrate this occasion, the newlyweds are the stars of Vogue’s first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, including this one directed by @stevenbrahms. Tap the link in our bio to see both digital covers. Captured on #pixel3

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Dec 1, 2018 at 3:55am PST

Según Chopra, su relación con Jonas comenzó cuando él le envió un mensaje directo en Twitter en 2016. Pero la actriz no se encontró cara a cara con el cantante hasta 2017, cuando Jonas se acercó a ella en una fiesta, se arrodilló. y dijo: "Eres real. ¿Dónde has estado toda mi vida?".

La pareja empezó su romance en mayo de 2018 y anunció su compromiso en agosto.

Los amigos y familiares de Chopra celebraron un shower de bodas llena de estrellas para ella en Tiffany & Co., en Nueva York, en octubre. Jonas pasó el Día de Acción de Gracias con la familia de Chopra en Nueva Delhi.

CNN ha contactado a sus representantes para hacer comentarios.

