Clear

NYPD found their lost ring in a drain. Now they're searching for the couple

First he got down on one knee, then he was sent scrambling on his hands and knees.New York police are...

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 5:28 AM
Updated: Dec. 2, 2018 5:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First he got down on one knee, then he was sent scrambling on his hands and knees.

New York police are looking for a happy couple who were victims of an unhappy accident. The man popped the question in the middle of Times Square, police said, and then lost hold of the engagement ring.

Continents and regions

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Law enforcement

Misc organizations

New York Police Department

Policing and police forces

"WANTED for dropping his fiancée's ring in Times Square! She said Yes- but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate," the NYPD News tweeted Saturday. " ... Officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple."

The video shows the man dropping down to the New York City street to try and rescue the ring. But no luck.

New York Police are now on the hunt for the couple. Not to take them downtown, but to bring them the ring they say officers fished out of the grate and cleaned up.

The NYPD is asking anyone who knows the couple to call 1-800-577-TIPS or direct message the NYPD Tips Twitter page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Community Events