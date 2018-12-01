Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Trump agrees to freeze higher tariffs on $200B in Chinese goods — for now

The leaders of the world's two largest economies, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, agreed to a temporary truce o...

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 10:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 10:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The leaders of the world's two largest economies, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, agreed to a temporary truce on trade Saturday at a highly anticipated dinner in Argentina.

After a two-and-a-half hour discussion, Trump agreed to maintain the 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and not raise them to 25% "at this time" ahead of a January 1 deadline, according to a White House statement from press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International trade

International trade law

Political Figures - US

Politics

Tariffs and customs

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

US federal government

White House

In exchange, China agreed it was willing to purchase a "very substantial" amount of agriculture and energy goods from the United States to help reduce the trade imbalance.

According to the statement, the two leaders agreed to immediately begin negotiations on top US concerns related to forced technology transfer, intellectual property and cyber theft. Both parties agreed to complete negotiations within 90 days. If they fail to reach a deal, the 10% tariffs will rise to 25%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Community Events