The leaders of the world's two largest economies, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, agreed to a temporary truce on trade Saturday at a highly anticipated dinner in Argentina.
After a two-and-a-half hour discussion, Trump agreed to maintain the 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and not raise them to 25% "at this time" ahead of a January 1 deadline, according to a White House statement from press secretary Sarah Sanders.
Business, economy and trade
Donald Trump
Economic policy
Economy and economic indicators
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
International trade
International trade law
Political Figures - US
Politics
Tariffs and customs
Trade and development
Trade regulation and policy
US federal government
White House
In exchange, China agreed it was willing to purchase a "very substantial" amount of agriculture and energy goods from the United States to help reduce the trade imbalance.
According to the statement, the two leaders agreed to immediately begin negotiations on top US concerns related to forced technology transfer, intellectual property and cyber theft. Both parties agreed to complete negotiations within 90 days. If they fail to reach a deal, the 10% tariffs will rise to 25%.
Related Content
- Trump agrees to freeze higher tariffs on $200B in Chinese goods — for now
- WSJ: Trump to impose tariffs on $200B in goods
- Wall Street Journal: Trump to impose tariffs on $200B in Chinese goods
- US proposes tariffs on 1,300 Chinese goods
- Trump announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods
- Trump could raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods
- White House slaps 25% tariff on Chinese goods
- Trump's tariffs could hit $200 billion of Chinese goods this week
- Trump asks aides to press ahead with $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods
- Trump administration will impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods