Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

George H.W. Bush's funeral and memorial services plan

Details of the funeral and memorial services are being finalized for former President George H.W. Bush, who...

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 5:26 PM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 5:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Details of the funeral and memorial services are being finalized for former President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday at the age of 94.

An arrival ceremony involving both the House and Senate will be held at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at the US Capitol, where Bush will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning. The public can pay their respects to the 41st president from 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to 7 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Deaths and fatalities

Funerals

George Bush

Political Figures - US

Society

On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, for an 11 a.m. ET memorial service.

President Donald Trump designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning, the White House said.

A second memorial service for Bush will be held Thursday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston where the former president lived.

Bush will then be taken by a motorcade procession to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest. Both Bush's wife Barbara, the former first lady who died in April, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia as a child, are laid to rest on the library's grounds.

Specific times and more details for Bush's funeral and memorial services will be announced at a later time, according to a statement released by Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath. A tribute website for Bush has been set up on which funeral details will be posted.

In lieu of flowers, the Bush family has requested that donations be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

To honor the former president, the international nonprofit Points of Light, founded by Bush, invited the public to celebrate Bush by giving a day of service in his memory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Image

Las Palmas owner speaks out

Community Events