Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are married

After a four-month engagement, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now officially married.The couple w...

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Dec. 1, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After a four-month engagement, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now officially married.

The couple wed Saturday in Chopra's home country of India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, according to People.

The newlyweds were congratulated by Ralph Lauren, who designed a custom gown for the bride, 36, and dressed Jonas, 26, along with the entire wedding party.

The couple's wedding festivities began Wednesday and will continue into the weekend. Saturday's Christian ceremony was officiated by Jonas' father, according to Vogue. A Hindu ceremony will take place Sunday.

"People will need vacations after this wedding," Chopra joked in an interview with the publication earlier this week.

According to Chopra, her relationship with Jonas began when he sent her a direct message on Twitter in 2016. But the actress didn't meet the singer face-to-face until 2017, when Jonas approached her at a party, got on one knee and said, "You're real. Where have you been all my life?"

Related: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur for wedding

The couple first took their romance public in May of 2018 and announced their engagement in August.

Chopra's friends and family held a star-studded bridal shower for her at Tiffany & Co in New York in October. Jonas spent Thanksgiving with Chopra's family in New Delhi.

CNN has reached out to their representatives for comment.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly referred to Nick Jonas as Joe Jonas. The article and headline have been updated to correct the error.

