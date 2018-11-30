Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' video is here (finally)

After weeks of hinting, Ariana Grande has finally released her music video for ...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 7:10 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 7:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After weeks of hinting, Ariana Grande has finally released her music video for "Thank U, Next."

Running more than five minutes, the video is a series throwbacks to female driven films.

Ariana Grande

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Music

Music and dance

Grande opens the video as Regina George from 2004's "Mean Girls." Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels and Stefanie Drummond, who played Bethany Byrd, both made cameos.

Kris Jenner plays George's "cool mom" in the video -- camcorder in tow.

Grande also references "Bring It On," "13 Going On 30" and "Legally Blonde."

She released the single earlier this month as a tribute to her high-profile relationships and it's already risen to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Thank U, Next" is her first song to hit the top of the chart.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Image

Las Palmas owner speaks out

Image

Rochester Perkins shutting down

Image

Enforcement power of railroad officers

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Governor-Elect Walz stops in Rochester

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events