Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN.

-- A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck an area outside Anchorage, Alaska, damaging roads and buildings and sending residents scurrying for cover. Follow live updates.

-- World leaders are gathering in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the G20 summit, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman shared an enthusiastic high-five. Here's more on the latest.

-- A former Dallas police officer who says she killed a man after mistaking his apartment for her own has been indicted.

-- St. Louis police officers allegedly texted about "beating people that deserve it" at a demonstration, then assaulted an undercover cop and tried to cover it up, according to a federal indictment.

-- Marriott says the Starwood guest reservation system has been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of about 500 million guests. Here's what to do if you're affected.

-- El Paso is on track to become the first large city in the US to treat its sewage water and send it directly back into its taps.

-- California can't seem to catch a break. Areas scorched by the wildfires are now being hit with floods.

-- Southwest Airlines has apologized after a mother claimed its staff mocked her five-year-old daughter named Abcde.

-- The president of the gay dating app Grindr is facing backlash after suggesting that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

-- Netflix just axed another Marvel project.

-- It looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally ready to tie the knot.