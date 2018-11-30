Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

House Democratic priorities in new Congress: Trump tax returns and tackling corruption

House Democrats on Friday unveiled the outline for their first legislative push in the new Congress -- a bil...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 4:14 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democrats on Friday unveiled the outline for their first legislative push in the new Congress -- a bill that would aimed at substantial government reforms on everything from voter rights to campaign finance to ethics requirements in Washington to the documents presidential candidates must hand over when they win the nomination.

A Democratic aide told CNN that "the bill would require presidential nominees to release their returns from the three most recent taxable years."

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political organizations

Political scandals

Politics

Scandals

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

Donald Trump

Income tax

Political Figures - US

Political platforms and issues

Public finance

Tax policy

Tax reform

Taxes and taxation

Corruption

Ethics

Legislation

Society

US Senate

Nancy Pelosi

Elections and campaigns

Voters and voting

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

The bill -- which Democrats are calling "H.R. 1" -- isn't expected to pass in a Republican-controlled Senate or be signed into law by President Donald Trump. But it nevertheless acts as a statement of priorities for House Democratic priorities and is what Democrats plan to make their first order of business in January when they take control of the House.

Longtime House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who is vying to reclaim the title of House speaker next year, said on Friday at a news conference on the legislative push that the new class of incoming House Democrats is focused on "integrity in government."

Pelosi added that it "will be transformative to Congress when we reduce the role of money, amplify the voice of everyday Americans so that they know that their voices matter."

During his campaign for office, then-candidate Trump broke with presidential election norms when he refused to produce his tax returns for public review, and he has repeatedly refused to requests to release them since he's been in office. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told earlier this fall she is "not aware of any plans" for the President to release his tax returns.

Dean Phillips, an incoming Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota, said during the news conference that voters want House Democrats to "tackle the culture of corruption in Washington."

"It's time to elevate the common interest over special interests, time to return to a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people. It's as simple as that," Phillips said.

A fact sheet on the legislation describes three main goals: improving voting access by making it easier to vote, pushing back on big money in politics through a variety of reforms and making sure that "public officials work for the public interest."

To make it easier to vote, Democrats are promising to "end partisan gerrymandering, stop voter purging, and reaffirm Congress' commitment to restore the Voting Rights Act," the document states.

To take on big money in politics, Democrats aim to "require all political organizations to disclose their donors" and "tighten rules on Super PACs."

To make public officials serve the public interest, the party says it will "expand conflict of interest law, require Presidential disclosure of tax returns, slow the revolving door, prohibit members of Congress from serving on for-profit boards, limit first class travel and end taxpayer financed settlements for officeholders."

Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland described the legislative proposal on Friday as "a broad, comprehensive package of democracy reforms."

The Maryland Democrat argued that the public needs to have confidence in the integrity of elections and their access to the ballot and that voters want officials in Washington to "act with ethics and integrity" and want lawmakers to "represent the American people," not political insiders.

The effort to debut a legislative package even before the next Congress starts is an indication that House Democrats are already working to push a unified message to the American public about what they stand for, what they will do in power, and how they will deliver for voters.

During the news conference on Friday, Pelosi also addressed the fact that congressional oversight of the Trump administration is expected to take center stage as a key priority for House Democrats once the new Congress gavels in.

"Make no mistake, oversight is a congressional responsibility," Pelosi said. "The administration may try to say oversight is investigation. No, oversight is our responsibility ... we will honor our responsibilities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events