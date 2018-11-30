Clear
Congressman ties the knot on Capitol Hill

A congressman exchanged wedding vows instead of political debate in a small ceremony on Capitol Hill....

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 2:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse married Joan Galvin in the Congressional Prayer Room of the US Capitol on Friday after the House adjourned.

The ceremony was officiated by the Chaplain of the House of Representatives, Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, and Republican Rep. Pete Sessions served as the best man.

"I am overjoyed and truly blessed to be starting this new chapter of my life with Joan," Newhouse said in a statement. "We are so grateful for the support and love of our friends, family, and everyone celebrating with us in spirit."

The couple publicly announced their engagement in October, a few weeks before Newhouse won his reelection bid for Washington's 4th Congressional District.

Newhouse's wife of 34 years died last year after battling cancer, according to the Yakima Herald Republic. Newhouse said his previous marriage was "wonderful" and he was "blessed" to find love again.

"I can't believe my good fortune to be able to find someone else that is truly an amazing person to spend my life with," Newhouse said after announcing his engagement. "I do feel very blessed in this. Having found that twice is pretty special."

