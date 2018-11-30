Clear
URGENT - An undocumented immigrant who lived for 11 months in a sanctuary church has been deported

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Samuel Oliver-Bruno, an undocumented immigrant who lived for 11 months in a sanctuary church in North Carolina, has been deported. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported Oliver-Bruno to Mexico on Thursday, said Rev. Cleve May of CityWell United Methodist Church. Oliver-Bruno had been living in in sanctuary at the church in Durham, North Carolina, since December 2017. Authorities detained him a week ago after he left the church to go to an appointment with immigration officials. Faith leaders and church members were also arrested after they formed a human wall to try to block the vehicle taking Oliver-Bruno to detention. "Samuel's family, church community, and supporting neighbors are grieved at Samuel being ripped from his family, church and community," the church said in a statement. An ICE spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

