The US Justice Department announced Friday an award of nearly $17 million to help survivors of the 2017 mass shooting at Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest music festival.
Funding from the department's Office for Victims of Crime will help cover the costs of counseling, therapy, rehabilitation, trauma recovery and legal assistance for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Survivors covered by this award include ticket holders, concert staff, vendors, witnesses, law enforcement and other first responders, according to a DOJ statement.
2017 Las Vegas concert shooting
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
Government organizations - US
Homicide
Justice departments
Las Vegas
Mass murder
Murder
Nevada
North America
Shootings
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
US Department of Justice
US federal departments and agencies
The $16.7 million award will also support close family members, medical personnel, coroner's staff, taxi drivers and others who helped concert goers on the October 2017 night in which 58 people were killed and hundreds of others wounded, according to the statement.
"While we cannot undo the harm that has been done, this Department of Justice is doing what we can to help Las Vegas heal," Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said in the statement.
On October 1, 2017, a reclusive high-stakes gambler named Stephen Paddock opened fire on the popular outdoor music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The festival was attended by about 22,000.
After the slaughter, Paddock, 64, was found dead on the floor of his hotel room with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Related Content
- Justice Department awards nearly $17M to aid Las Vegas shooting survivors
- Parkland survivor's dad escaped harm in Las Vegas shooting
- Survivors mark 1 year since Las Vegas shooting
- How to help Las Vegas shooting victims
- Las Vegas shooting survivor stayed months in hospital. She's finally been reunited with her rescuer
- 'Youngest survivor' of Las Vegas shooting born to New Jersey couple
- Las Vegas massacre survivors hold vigil for Thousand Oaks shooting victims
- Meet the Justice Department's FISA closer
- Andrew McCabe pleading case at Justice Department
- Justice Department seizes classified ads website Backpage.com