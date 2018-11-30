Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump to bring China hardliner Navarro to Xi meeting

BUENOS AIRES — One of President Donald Trump's hardest-line advisers on China trade, Peter Navarro, will p...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:04 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

BUENOS AIRES — One of President Donald Trump's hardest-line advisers on China trade, Peter Navarro, will participate in a Saturday dinner meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Navarro's presence at the dinner table alongside Trump reflects a change in plans after the White House said Navarro wouldn't join Trump's more moderate advisers like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for the trip to Argentina.

Asia

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

East Asia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International trade

Misc people

Peter Navarro

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

Politics

Trade and development

US federal government

White House

Xi Jinping

The author of a book titled "Death by China," Navarro has butted heads with other advisers who have pushed Trump to adopt a more moderate approach toward China. He's pressed for maintaining the tough set of tariffs that have spurred tit-for-tat retaliation from Beijing.

The dinner scheduled for Saturday evening has been cast as a key encounter that could help the two leaders ease the trade tensions, or it could end in stalemate. Trump has threatened fresh tariffs and set a January deadline for raising the existing ones from 10% to 25% on a range of goods.

Trump, recently unnerved by shaky US markets and the closure announcement of General Motors factories in Ohio, has appeared more open to a trade breakthrough with China in the last several days, according to people who have spoken to him.

Navarro's presence at the dinner might signal an agreement is less likely, though Trump has suggested the final result of the meeting will largely depend on the leaders themselves.

Officials familiar with the meeting's planning said Trump himself determined Navarro, who flew to Argentina about Air Force One on Thursday, should attend. The President has openly expressed his fondness for hearing differing points of view on trade, and has fostered the intra-administration disputes that have marked his policy toward China.

More moderate aides such as Mnuchin and National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow have advocated for easing trade tensions with China, offering warnings that escalating the trade war would only make matters worse, and allow Trump's critics to pin even more of the blame for a shaky economy on him.

That had led to greater confidence among some advisers that Saturday's dinner with Xi could produce a breakthrough, even though no official has been willing to explicitly say they expect the two men to come to an agreement.

Trump himself has cast the meeting as a do-or-die encounter that will either result in a deal or an escalation in the trade war. But officials predicted a split outcome was more likely, including possibly an agreement to hold off on new tariffs for the time being while negotiations proceed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
A calm day before a very wintry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events