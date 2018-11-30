Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Escaped snow leopard shot and killed in zoo

A snow leopard was shot and killed at a zoo in the United Kingdom after it escaped an enclosure left open by...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 10:52 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 10:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A snow leopard was shot and killed at a zoo in the United Kingdom after it escaped an enclosure left open by its keeper, zoo officials said.

The revelation Friday that Margaash, an 8-year-old snow leopard, was shot dead October 23, after the zoo had closed to visitors, prompted dismay among conservationists. The species is considered vulnerable to becoming endangered.

Animals

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Deaths and fatalities

Destinations and attractions

Europe

Life forms

Mammals

Northern Europe

Points of interest

Shootings

Snow leopards

Society

United Kingdom

Zoos and aquariums

Accidents, disasters and safety

Safety issues and practices

Homicide

"This was an incredibly sad incident and our staff are understandably heartbroken," Dudley Zoological Gardens Director Derek Grove said in a statement.

"Euthanasia is, and always will be, a last resort," he said. "Efforts to persuade Margaash to return to his enclosure failed and as the animal was close to surrounding woodland and dark was approaching, the vet did not believe a tranquillizer dart was a safe option due to the amount of time the drug takes to work."

Zoo staff had "no other option in the interest of public safety," according to the statement, adding that the animal "did not suffer" as it was euthanized with a single shot by a senior member of the firearms team.

The zoo's focus since the incident "has been to fully investigate what happened and carry out a stringent review of all zoo enclosure security," according to the statement.

The Snow Leopard Trust noted that snow leopards remain under severe threat and are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which means the species faces a real danger of extinction, spokesman Matt Fiechter told CNN.

While it's hard to pinpoint the species' global population, the Snow Leopard Trust estimates that only between 4,000 and 6,500 animals remain in the wild, he said. The global zoo population of snow leopards stands around 500.

Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council was "hugely saddened" by the news of the snow leopard's death but supports the zoo's handling of the incident, said Cathryn Bayton, a local politician responsible for public health.

"We fully support the actions they took and will be working with them, offering support and advice following this most unfortunate incident, and have every faith in their ability to deliver on the terms of their license," she told CNN.

Margaash arrived in 2011 at Dudley Zoo, in the English West Midlands, from Banham Zoo, in the east of England, and lived with a 3-year-old female named Taïga.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
A calm day before a very wintry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events