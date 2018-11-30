Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Forget weed. Some Oregonians want to legalize psychedelic mushrooms

Oregon's Secretary of State has just ap...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Oregon's Secretary of State has just approved language for a potential ballot initiative that would legalize psychedelic mushrooms.

Now organizers need to get 117,578 signatures to actually put their initiative on the ballot. If they get the requisite number of signatures, Oregonians could vote on the decriminalization of psilocybins, or magic mushrooms, in the 2020 general election.

Ballots

Continents and regions

Controlled substances

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Decriminalization

Drugs and society

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Illegal drugs

Law and legal system

North America

Northwestern United States

Oregon

Politics

Psilocybin mushrooms

Society

The Americas

United States

If Oregonians were to approve the initiative, it would decriminalize psilocybins and allow for the licensed manufacturing and administration of the substances.

In recent years, some studies have shown that "magic mushrooms" can have positive effects, especially those undergoing cancer treatments and chemical depression.

"The intent of the 2020 Psilocybin Service Initiative of Oregon is to advance a breakthrough therapeutic model currently being perfected in research settings at top universities around the world," architects of the ballot initiative, Tom and Sheri Eckert, write on the campaign's website.

In the United States, possession of psilocybins is a felony, as they are classified as a Schedule I substance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
A calm day before a very wintry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events