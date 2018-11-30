Sponsor cuts ties with Afghan football body over women's team abuse claims

A leading sportswear company has canceled its sponsorship deals with the Afghan Football Federation (AFF) over allegations that male AFF staff abused female players.

Danish sportwear brand Hummel also called for the immediate resignation of the president of the organization, Keramuddin Karim.

In a statement issued to CNN, the company said it "was presented with strong allegations of severe mental, physical, sexual and equal rights abuse of the female players by male AFF officials."

CNN first approached AFF on Thursday, and has yet to reply to multiple requests for comment

The sportswear brand demanded the resignation of Karim, saying in its statement it had "clear documentation of breach of contract as well as the fact that AFF leadership has been aware of the allegations since February this year without taking actions or informing sponsors."

CNN has been unable to reach Karim for comment.

"The documentation presented to us is not only an indication of gross misconduct and abuse of power by the AFF officials, it is in direct contrast to our values," Hummel's CEO Allan Vad Nielsen said in the statement.

"We have no other choice but to cancel the sponsorship. Hummel will not support an organization where the safety and rights of the players isn't the first priority," Vad Nielsen said.

Khalida Popal, a former Afghan player and currently the program organizer for the women's national team, told CNN the abuse took place during a seven-day training camp in Jordan at the end of January this year.

Popal, who was forced to flee Afghanistan and now lives in Denmark, was present at the Jordan training camp She says that at least five players were abused in their rooms by two AFF officials. The players are not yet willing to speak to the media publicly, fearing for their safety and that of their families, she said.

The Afghan players revealed on social media last week that they had been asked by the AFF to sign a "draconian" contract which would strip the female players of a number of rights.

The contract sought to prevent them from talking to the press, deny them from being paid for performing national team duties, stop them from earning money through sponsorships and deny them mediation in disciplinary hearings.

Popal and Haley Carter, the assistant coach of the Afghan women's team, say the contract was an attempt to silence the players.

"If it came out, it could really hurt the (Afghan football) program," Popal told CNN. "They wanted to come out with this contract to silence our players in so many ways."

Carter, a former American professional footballer, called the contract "draconian in nature."

"It was an outrageous contract," Carter told CNN. "When I read it my mouth just dropped to the floor, I'm entirely uncomfortable asking somebody to sign that."

A spokesperson for FIFA, world football's governing body, said the organization "is looking into" the contractual dispute.

Shabnam Mobarez, the women's team captain, who was dropped after refusing to sign the contract, told CNN: "This contract is just controlling me and trying to put me in a box, so I can't move as a player and as a human."

"The terms in the contract are restricting me from so many opportunities I can have as a player.

"It's something that has to be cleaned out from the whole system, so we are just being a voice for people who don't have a voice."

Popal says she was promised by Karim that the two officials would be punished. But when they returned to Afghanistan from Jordan, she found out they had both received promotions.

"This is the way you get our justice?" Popal told CNN. "By giving a promotion to the abuser."