Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur for wedding

Speculation is growing over the long-awaited wedding of actor Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas after ...

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 7:46 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 7:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Speculation is growing over the long-awaited wedding of actor Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas after the couple was spotted in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan earlier this week.

The couple announced their engagement in August on Instagram with Jonas posting a photo of him with Chopra, accompanied by the message: "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

Celebrities

Families and children

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra

Society

Weddings and engagements

The announcement came after weeks of rumors that the couple had been dating.

Now it seems they're finally ready to tie the knot.

The bride posted a photograph of herself at her bridal shower in New York in October. "Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies... and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)!," she posted.

Chopra gained popularity in India after she entered the Indian film industry, popularly called Bollywood, in 2001. She crossed into Hollywood after she bagged the role of an FBI agent in ABC's "Quantico." She also starred alongside Zach Efron in "Baywatch" in 2017.

Jonas arrived in India last week and the couple posted a photograph of friends and family enjoying Thanksgiving dinner in New Delhi.

The couple was also photographed arriving at the airport in the city of Jodhpur a few days ago.

Chopra and Jonas are reportedly getting married Sunday in Jodhpur. CNN was unable to confirm details with Chopra's publicity agent.

The wedding comes just weeks after another wedding of popular Bollywood film stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

They got married in Italy and held multiple receptions for friends and family in India.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
A calm day before a very wintry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events