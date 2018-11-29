As the town burned, Butte County Deputy Aaron Parmley turned on his body camera to capture what he thought would be the last moments of his life.
The camera reveals a landscape veiled in dark pink. The Camp Fire -- which would eventually become the deadliest wildfire in California history, killing 88 people -- had entered the town of Paradise.
Accidents, disasters and safety
California
California wildfires
Continents and regions
Fires
Natural disasters
North America
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Wildfires
"Okay, okay," he whispers to himself as he stumbles around a parking lot, feet rustling on the ground.
"Oh," he proclaims as he turns and takes in the scene before him. "Oh, it's not good."
Bright white flames light up the horizon and melt into a red sky. Houses and trees are mere shadows. All that stands out are the purple and blue lights of police vehicles.
Emergency sirens wail in the background, mixing with the sound of his labored breaths as he makes his way toward the main road.
Red sparks dance across his path and fly in front of him. The wind whistles in his microphone. Embers crackle. Visibility decreases as he trudges forward, and the people walking in front of him become dark smudges.
Finally, yellow lights appear through the fog and an engine roars, announcing the arrival of a truck that will bring them to safety. He climbs in with others on the road, and the camera cuts off.
Related Content
- Paradise was in flames around him. This officer turned on his body-worn camera
- Officers muted body cameras in Stephon Clark shooting. Why?
- Police body camera catches murder in progress
- Officer's Kindness Caught on Camera
- Tiger Woods: 'I was worn out mentally, physically, emotionally'
- Officers pull woman from car before it bursts into flames
- Body camera shows officer threatened to shoot Alton Sterling within seconds
- Officer's good deed caught on camera
- Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
- Not all law enforcement agencies in WNC use body cameras