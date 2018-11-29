Clear
Trump Tower Moscow concept included idea of giving penthouse to Putin

One idea considered for the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow was to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin the...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:22 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 7:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One idea considered for the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow was to offer Russian President Vladimir Putin the penthouse, according to Felix Sater, who was working on the project with Michael Cohen.

RELATED: Michael Cohen pleads guilty, says he lied about Trump's knowledge of Moscow project

Sater described the concept as a "marketing ploy" and explained that the idea was to try to enhance the value and attraction for buyers by having Putin in the building.

BuzzFeed, which first reported on the plan, reported that Cohen had discussed the idea with a representative of Putin's press secretary, citing two law enforcement sources.

It was not clear if Donald Trump was informed of the idea.

Cohen would not provide a comment for the story.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

