A look at Legend and Teigen's holiday special

Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have fans craving a sitcom after starring in their own holiday special on NBC called "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy." CNN's Chloes Melas reports.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:36 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 7:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You love them on Twitter and now that they have brought their awesomeness to the small screen, someone really needs to get working on a John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sitcom.

At least that's what Twitter seems to think after the married stars slayed (or maybe we should say "sleighed") their holiday special on NBC Wednesday night.

"A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy" had a laugh track, a cook off, and a host of famous friends, including Stevie Wonder and Kris Jenner.

There was even a '90s-style sitcom opening that couldn't have been more adorable.

Folks loved it.

"Can we start a petition for @nbc to give @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend a sitcom?!," one person tweeted. "PLEASE I NEED THIS IN MY LIFE!!! #alegendarychristmas."

At the very least, some fans are calling for the special to become an annual event.

Teigen is feeling the love.

She responded to one person who tweeted ".@JohnLegend and @chrissyteigen singing at the piano, surrounded by their actual families... i bet this was a really special moment for them. #ALegendaryChristmas."

"It was! Very happy to have this memory (and footage!) forever," Teigen tweeted. "Thank you guys so much for watching my heart is happy."

