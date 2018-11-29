Clear
Rudy Giuliani: There is 'no contradiction' between Cohen and Trump responses to Mueller

Rudy Giuliani said Thursday the latest revelations on Michael Cohen misleading Congress about his business d...

Rudy Giuliani said Thursday the latest revelations on Michael Cohen misleading Congress about his business dealings with Russia during the 2016 campaign on behalf of the Trump Organization have "no contradiction" to what President Donald Trump has already said to special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

Giuliani, the former New York mayor who currently serves as Trump's lawyer, said Mueller did ask about the proposed Trump Tower Moscow deal, which Cohen had previously said had ended in January 2016 ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

When asked about Trump's knowledge of the business deal at the time, Giuliani said, "As far as he knew, there was a proposal -- he did discuss it with Michael Cohen and signed a non-binding letter of intent and it never went beyond that."

The President's written answers to the Mueller team's questions were broad and not specific to when he was told things about the project, Giuliani said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

