Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Mariah Carey comments on her infamous shade

When Mariah Carey was asked during an interview about Jennifer Lopez, Carey said "I don't know her." Carey is now claiming she didn't mean to throw any shade.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 2:11 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 2:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was so shady that it's now one of the most popular memes and gifs of all times.

Years ago, Mariah Carey was asked during an interview about fellow singer/actress Jennifer Lopez. Carey shook her head and proclaimed, "I don't know her."

It became so famous that even Carey got in on the joke, years later holding a paddle with the phrase.

Jennifer Lopez has been quoted as saying the pair do know each other.

But the "All I Want For Christmas" singer insisted to Andy Cohen in 2016 during his "Watch What Happens Live" show that while she and Lopez may have crossed paths, she does not "know" her.

In a recent interview with Pitchfork, Carey offered her explanation for how the moment of shade came about.

"I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all," the superstar said. "I really was."

(Notice how in explaining the shade, Carey seemed even more shady.)

People on the internet seemingly can't get enough of the whole thing. The Guardian named it "pop's shadiest power move."

"You have to embrace it," Carey told Pitchfork, when it comes to the memes and the gifs. Though having her words and actions so thoroughly dissected is not always the greatest thing, Carey added.

"I try to stay away from it because you can't drown in that," she said. "I don't know how people read comments all the time and then survive."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
A slippery morning commute, but no snow for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Convention & visitor authority

Image

Salting responsibly

Image

Living snow fence

Image

Transportation survey

Image

Las Palmas owes employees

Image

Steam tunnel being removed

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Home Alone Presentation

Community Events