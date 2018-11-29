Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Quentin Tarantino got married

Quentin Tarantino is a married man.The director married his fiancée, Israeli singer and model Daniel...

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 12:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 12:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Quentin Tarantino is a married man.

The director married his fiancée, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, Wednesday in Los Angeles, People reports.

Celebrities

Quentin Tarantino

Photos published by the magazine show, Pick, 35, in a white gown with a sweetheart neckline and tiara, while Tarantino, 55, donned a black suit.

The couple met in 2009, when Tarantino was promoting his film "Inglorious Basterds." They dated on and off since.

They got engaged in June 2017.

This is a first marriage for both.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
A slippery morning commute, but no snow for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Convention & visitor authority

Image

Salting responsibly

Image

Living snow fence

Image

Transportation survey

Image

Las Palmas owes employees

Image

Steam tunnel being removed

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Student Athlete of the Week

Community Events