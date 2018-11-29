Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Menendez: Trump 'can't find spine' with Putin

In an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) says that President Donald Trump canceling his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin because the Ukrainian sailors have not been released is Trump avoiding the problem instead of confronting Putin.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 1:00 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was scheduled to occur during a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting [...] in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!" Trump tweeted en route to the summit.

Earlier Thursday, Trump told reporters that he would still "probably" meet with Putin, despite a recent incident in which Russian ships opened fire on and seized three Ukrainian vessels near Crimea.

"I probably will be meeting with President Putin. We haven't terminated that meeting. I was thinking about it, but we haven't. They'd like to have it. I think it's a very good time to have a meeting. I'm getting a full report on the plane as to what happened with respect to that," he said ahead of his departure on Marine One.

Trump added that he will be getting a "full report on the plane" on recent Russian aggression in Ukraine "and that will determine" his course of action.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
A slippery morning commute, but no snow for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Convention & visitor authority

Image

Salting responsibly

Image

Living snow fence

Image

Transportation survey

Image

Las Palmas owes employees

Image

Steam tunnel being removed

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Student Athlete of the Week

Community Events